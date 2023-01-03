Logo
South Africa captain Kolisi to join Racing 92 after World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - England v South Africa - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 26, 2022 South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03 Jan 2023 06:06PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 06:06PM)
DURBAN, Jan 3 : South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will join Top 14 side Racing 92 after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France, officials said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old loose-forward has been released early from his contract with the Durban-based Sharks, and will link up with his French club following the defence of the Springboks’ World Cup title at the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 tournament.

The Sharks said the move was part of a broader long-term collaboration between the two clubs, which will involve quarterly meetings of owners, and an exchange of ideas about player sharing and coaching.

"I am immensely appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying that I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months," Kolisi said in a statement.

(( nick.said [at] thomsonreuters.com ;))

Source: Reuters

