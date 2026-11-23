PRETORIA, Nov 23 : South Africa won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in the second test at Centurion on Monday after rain delayed the start of play.

• Overcast conditions offered bowlers a chance to make early inroads, South Africa captain Aiden Markram said.

• Early lunch was taken as the first session was lost to rain and 60 overs are now scheduled on the opening day.

• Bangladesh made three changes with batsman Jaker Ali and bowlers Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam coming into the side.

• Mushfiqur Rahim (pelvis) and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud (elbow) miss out through injury. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been dropped.

• South Africa, who top the World Test Championship standings, are without captain Temba Bavuma who has a calf injury.

• Tony de Zorzi will replace Bavuma in the batting line-up, while paceman Anrich Nortje replaces Dane Patterson.

• South Africa won the first test by nine wickets.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Mahfijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.