South Africa close in on T20 World Cup semis with nine-wicket win over West Indies

Feb 26 : South Africa are on the verge of securing their place in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup after captain Aiden Markram's unbeaten knock of 82 led them to a nine-wicket win over West Indies on Thursday.

South Africa, who beat defending champions India on Sunday and finished runners-up in the tournament's last edition, chose to field in Ahmedabad and restricted West Indies to 176-8.

Markram scored a 27-ball half-century and formed a 95-run opening partnership with Quinton de Kock (47) that helped them reach their target with 23 balls to spare.

West Indies, who beat Zimbabwe in their previous game, will face India on Sunday in a battle to reach the semi-finals, after the tournament hosts take on Zimbabwe later on Thursday.