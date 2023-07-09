South Africa complete travelling squad for New Zealand showdown

PRETORIA : South Africa have named an additional 21 players to leave for New Zealand ahead of their Rugby Championship clash with the All Blacks in Auckland next Saturday, linking up with their advanced party of Springboks who travelled Down Under earlier this week.

The Boks trounced Australia 43-12 in their competition opener in Pretoria on Saturday, running in six tries, including a hat-trick for wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who will be on the plane to New Zealand.

"It was always part of our planning that some of the players who ran out in the test against Australia would travel to New Zealand and, given some impressive performances today, we decided to take a few more than we originally planned for," South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

"We now have the luxury of having a bunch of fresh players to work with in New Zealand from Monday and they’ll be joined by a group who have experienced the physicality of Australia and who can add energy and momentum.

"We’ll analyse the (Australia) match on our journey to New Zealand and announce our team to face the All Blacks on Tuesday."

Injured captain Siya Kolisi will travel with the group as he continues his rehabilitation but is not in line to play.

South Africa squad to face New Zealand:

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Jean-Luc du Preez, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff, Jean Kleyn, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Herschel Jantjies, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.