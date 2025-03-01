Logo
South Africa confirm semi-final place at Champions Trophy
South Africa confirm semi-final place at Champions Trophy

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - March 1, 2025 South Africa players celebrate after the wicket of England's Adil Rashid to end the first innings REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - March 1, 2025 South Africa's Wiaan Mulder celebrates with Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen after taking the wicket of England's Adil Rashid, caught out by Heinrich Klaasen REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - March 1, 2025 England's Jos Buttler walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - March 1, 2025 England's Liam Livingstone in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - March 1, 2025 England's Joe Root in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
01 Mar 2025 08:29PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2025 08:50PM)
South Africa bowled England out for 179 in their Champions Trophy Group B clash in Karachi to secure their place in the semi-finals whatever the final result at the National Stadium on Saturday.

They join Australia, India and New Zealand in the semi-finals as they cannot fall below third-place Afghanistan on net run-rate in the pool, with the final fixture line-up to be confirmed when the latter two meet in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa will hope to top the group as they chase 180 for victory.

England’s woeful tournament continued as they never got going on what looks a good wicket for batters with Joe Root top-scoring with 37 and Jos Buttler managing 21 in his final innings before he relinquishes the captaincy of the side.

South Africa were a mixed bag with the ball and not at their best, but Wiaan Mulder’s 3-25 and Marco Jansen’s 3-39 ensured they bowled England out in 38.2 overs.

Source: Reuters
