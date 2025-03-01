South Africa confirm semi-final place at Champions Trophy

South Africa bowled England out for 179 in their Champions Trophy Group B clash in Karachi to secure their place in the semi-finals whatever the final result at the National Stadium on Saturday.

They join Australia, India and New Zealand in the semi-finals as they cannot fall below third-place Afghanistan on net run-rate in the pool, with the final fixture line-up to be confirmed when the latter two meet in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa will hope to top the group as they chase 180 for victory.

England’s woeful tournament continued as they never got going on what looks a good wicket for batters with Joe Root top-scoring with 37 and Jos Buttler managing 21 in his final innings before he relinquishes the captaincy of the side.

South Africa were a mixed bag with the ball and not at their best, but Wiaan Mulder’s 3-25 and Marco Jansen’s 3-39 ensured they bowled England out in 38.2 overs.