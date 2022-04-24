Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Africa confirm T20 tour of India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Africa confirm T20 tour of India

South Africa confirm T20 tour of India

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v South Africa - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 23, 2021 Fans display the flag of South Africa during the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

24 Apr 2022 12:59AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Africa have confirmed a five-match Twenty20 International tour of India in June, a warm-up for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia in October and November.

South Africa will take on their hosts in the tour opener in Delhi on June 9, before further matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, ending on June 19.

"It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the (50-over) World Cup taking place in India next year," Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement on Saturday.

"It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right."

Tour itinerary:

June 9: 1st T20I in Delhi

June 12: 2nd T20I in Cuttack

June 14: 3rd T20I in Vizag

June 17: 4th T20I in Rajkot

June 19: 5th T20I in Bengaluru

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us