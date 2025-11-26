South Africa conquer the 'final frontier' in India to underline test credentials

Beating India in their backyard is considered test cricket's biggest challenge, and Temba Bavuma's men aced it with a 2-0 series sweep, which will dispel any doubt about South Africa's credentials as world champions in the long format.

The outcry over the minefield of a pitch in Kolkata overshadowed their triumph inside three days in the series opener - South Africa's first test win in India since 2010.

Besides, India were one batter short in that low-scoring match after home captain Shubman Gill had to retire hurt with a neck injury, which threw him out of the rest of the series.

Nothing, however, could take the sheen off South Africa's memorable victory in the first-ever test in Guwahati where the Proteas handed out a 408-run shellacking - India's biggest test defeat in terms of runs.

South Africa's first test series victory in India in 25 years is even more remarkable as it was achieved without pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who missed both tests with a rib injury.

India stood as what former Australia captain Steve Waugh famously called test cricket's 'final frontier' for not losing a home series for 12 years until New Zealand snapped that streak late last year.

Whitewashing them consolidates South Africa's second position in the World Test Championship standings, behind Australia whom they beat in the WTC final in June.

It also proves their famous victory at Lord's was no fluke.

"These are the type of things that we're working towards and dreaming of," Bavuma said on Wednesday.

"I think what makes it sweeter for some of us within the group is the fact that we've been on the other side of the result. We've had dark days, and we know how tough it can be. I think for this group of gentlemen, again, another incredible achievement."

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad ruffled some local feathers when he said they wanted to make India "grovel" in Guwahati but their dominance was unmistakable.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy came off the bench to smash the only hundred of the series, player-of-the-series Simon Harmer delivered six second-innings wickets, Marco Jansen lit up the Barsapara Cricket Stadium with his all-round brilliance and Aiden Markram put up a catching masterclass, grabbing a record nine of them.

In contrast, it would be introspection time for India, who have now slipped to fifth place, behind Pakistan, in the WTC standings.