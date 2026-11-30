LONDON, Nov 29 - South Africa should have been awarded a penalty in the dying moments of their 40-34 defeat by France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, assistant coach Felix Jones said.

Jones said referee Karl Dickson should have punished a tackle by France second row Florian Verhaeghe on Ox Nche with a penalty, which would have allowed the world champions to win the game.

Instead, France were given one last play from an uncontested scrum from which they pulled the final out of the fire, with Theo Attissogbe scoring the match-winning try in added time.

“There was a no-arms tackle on Ox at the end,” said Jones.

“There’s always going to be difficult decisions – that’s the level we are at. I don’t think anyone can argue when it’s genuinely grey - we all accept there is difficulty there.

"It’s the ones where you see it, I see it, pretty much everyone sees it and it doesn’t get called, then it becomes frustrating for us coaches because this is our lives and our livelihood.”

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi preferred to blame his own side’s errors, and France’s brilliance, for the outcome.

“I really believe it was the mistakes that we made – losing three lineouts on their five-metre line and not taking opportunities when the game is so close doesn’t help your cause but they played really well too,” said Kolisi.

“We’ve won games when they have been so close in the past so it’s really painful and difficult.”

South Africa second row Eben Etzebeth criticised France captain Antoine Dupont who was shown on the giant screen after the final whistle rubbing his eyes to mimic someone crying.

“I saw it on the big screen,” said Etzebeth. “If they want to be childish when they win, so be it. We can't do anything about it. We didn't do that to them back in 2023 or '24 or '25 when we played in France and we beat them.

"If that's the way they celebrate it's a childish celebration. If they're happy and they feel manly when they do that, then let them be.”