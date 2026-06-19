South Africa salvage draw with late penalty after Czechs take early lead

ATLANTA: South Africa scored a penalty seven minutes from fulltime as they fought back to draw 1-1 with the Czech Republic at the World Cup on Thursday (Jun 18) after falling behind early in the Group A clash.

The result effectively left the two sides, who both lost their opening fixtures, likely requiring a win in their last group game to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Teboho Mokoena slotted home the late spotkick which gave South Africa a lifeline as they were staring at potential early elimination, after the Czechs had led from the sixth minute through Michal Sadilek.

"I don't see a reason," South Africa's manager, Hugo Broos, replied when asked if he was relieved.

"I think that we played a very good game today, except for one moment in the beginning of the first half, where we were not concentrated, not focused."

Both teams now have a point after losing their respective opening games last Thursday. Mexico and South Korea, both on three points, meet in Guadalajara later on Thursday.

For the first time at a World Cup match, both head coaches were aged over 70, and the two 74-year-old managers opted to shake things up after their sides put in poor performances in their opening-game defeats.

Broos ditched his much-criticised conservative formation, while Czech boss Miroslav Koubek made five changes to his team.