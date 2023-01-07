Logo
South Africa dig in after Australian declaration
South Africa dig in after Australian declaration

07 Jan 2023 07:57AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 01:26PM)
SYDNEY : South Africa had made a battling 71 for three at tea on the fourth day of the rain-disrupted third test against Australia on Saturday after the hosts declared on 475-4 in pursuit of a win to sweep the series 3-0.

The poor weather that had washed out the best part of two days of the match finally relented at lunch and Australia skipper Pat Cummins immediately declared to allow his bowlers as much time as possible to bowl out the tourists twice.

His decision left the unfortunate Usman Khawaja stranded five runs short of his maiden test double century on 195 not out.

Khawaja's tally was 164 more runs than Dean Elgar had managed in four innings in the series so far and the South Africa captain continued his poor run of form by gloving a short Josh Hazlewood delivery behind for 15.

South Africa survived the remainder of the early pace offensive but Sarel Erwee followed his opening partner back to the dressing room for 18 when he left a Nathan Lyon delivery that clipped the side of his off stump.

Heinrich Klaasen departed for two in the next over to give Cummins his first wicket as the Australian bowlers continued their series-long domination of the South African batsmen.

Temba Bavuma, who had made 28 not out, and Khaya Zondo, who was unbeaten on five, will resume for the final session.

Australia have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Melbourne but need to win the final match to be certain of qualifying for this year's World Test Championship final.

They would perhaps have wanted to have made further inroads into the South African batting order given the uphill task that faces them in the remaining four sessions of the match over the next two days.

Bad light forced an early end to play on the second day of the match on Thursday, and Friday's third day was entirely washed out by the heavy rain sweeping in from the Pacific Ocean.

The start to day four on Saturday was delayed by light rain but the skies cleared to allow the resumption of play after what would have been the scheduled lunch break.

Matt Renshaw was earlier welcomed back into the Australian dressing room after being isolated from his team mates following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

