South Africa elect to bat, India bring in Reddy and Sudharsan

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma elected to bat after winning the toss in the second test against India in Guwahati on Saturday.

South Africa, who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series, replaced seamer Corbin Bosch with spinner Senuran Muthusamy in the lone change to their squad.

"The wicket looks a lot better," said Bavuma, whose team won the opening test inside three days in Kolkata. "No cracks really, pitch looks consistent.

"We'll try to get a good score first up and play the game from there."

Led by stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, India replaced injured regular skipper Shubman Gill with Nitish Kumar Reddy and brought in batter B Sai Sudharsan in place of all-rounder Axar Patel for the first ever test at the Barsapara Stadium.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant said leading India was a "proud moment" for him.

"As a cricketer, you always aspire to lead your country. I'm thankful to the BCCI (Indian board) for this opportunity," he said.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj