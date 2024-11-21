South Africa expect desperate Wales to put up a fight in Cardiff

South Africa are braced for a fast start from desperate Wales in Saturday’s autumn international clash in Cardiff, but have plans in place to counter their hosts, according to returning Springbok lock Jean Kleyn.

Wales are on a record 11-game losing streak that has placed enormous pressure on coach Warren Gatland, who has made five changes to his side from their 52-20 loss to Australia on Sunday.

By contrast, world champions South Africa won the 2024 Rugby Championship and have claimed back-to-back wins over Scotland and England in their autumn series matches without hitting top form.

"Desperation," Kleyn told reporters on Wednesday when asked what he expected from Wales. "A dog in a corner is always a dangerous dog.

"We are expecting a big fight, especially in the first 20 minutes. They are going to come out emotional. But we have plans we have put in place to deal with their threats, and plans that make us a little more threatening.

"They (Wales) are a young team and want to prove a point. It is their last game in the season having lost 11 in a row, so they would love to finish with a win against the world champions."

Kleyn will play a first test of the year as one of 52 players used in 13 fixtures by the Springboks in 2024 as coach Rassie Erasmus looks to grow his player pool.

"I was injured for 10-and-a-half months, and it was slow getting back into it. It took me a few games. It is nice to be back in the set-up and seeing everyone," the 31-year-old said.

"It is the same old set-up, guys just want to work hard and do well for their country."

Kleyn has three teammates in the running for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year that will be announced on Sunday as wing Cheslin Kolbe, loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and lock Eben Etzebeth vie with Ireland’s Caelan Doris for the prize.

"Three out of four (nominees) is fantastic. Cheslin is probably the best all-round rugby player in the world. Pieter-Steph is an absolute freak on the rugby field. Eben is by far the most dominant tight-head lock to have played the game in the last 10-15 years," Kleyn said.

"Hopefully we win it, it is good for the boys to get recognition for their hard work."