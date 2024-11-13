South Africa FA president Danny Jordaan arrested

JOHANNESBURG : South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday over allegations he used the organisation's money for his own purposes, according to local media reports.

Jordaan, who was a leading figure in bringing the 2010 World Cup to South Africa, had tried to interdict his imminent arrest on Tuesday, but the Johannesburg High Court is only scheduled to hear his submission on Thursday.

The arrest stems from a raid by police on the SAFA offices in March, after which police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the allegations are that "between 2014 and 2018, the president of SAFA used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company, without authorisation from the SAFA board."

Jordaan, 73, and his reported co-accused, SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, are due to appear in court later on Wednesday.

Neither Jordaan nor SAFA responded to a request for comment from Reuters, but in his affidavit to court seeking to block his arrest, he denies any wrongdoing.