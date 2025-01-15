Logo
Sport

South Africa fast bowler Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy
South Africa fast bowler Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - T20 World Cup - Semi Final - South Africa v Afghanistan - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago - June 26, 2024 South Africa's Anrich Nortje in action REUTERS/Ash Allen/File Photo

15 Jan 2025 11:40PM
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy with a back injury, the latest in a long line of setbacks for the fast bowler.

Nortje was named in South Africa’s squad on Monday, but 48 hours on officials have said he will not recover in time from a back problem ahead of the Group B opener against Afghanistan on Feb. 21. England and Australia are also in the pool.

Nortje's replacement will be named at a later date, with seamer Gerald Coetzee a possible pick after he recovered from a groin strain. The 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is another option.

Nortje has had persistent injury issues over several seasons. He has not played a test match since March 2023 and a one-day international since September of that year.

He was fit enough to feature in last year’s Twenty20 World Cup, where South Africa lost in the final to India.

Source: Reuters

