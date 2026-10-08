South Africa fast bowler Rabada to sit out first test against Australia

DURBAN, Oct 8 : South Africa’s lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada will sit out the first test against Australia, which starts in Durban on Friday, with the home side to field two spinners at Kingsmead.

Rabada was in contention for selection as he worked his way back to fitness after a hamstring injury in June, and trained with the team at Kingsmead on Thursday but has been left out to continue his recovery, captain Temba Bavuma told a press conference.

“It wasn’t an easy (decision). I think we did go the conservative route, to give him a couple of extra days to get closer to where he can be at 100 per cent fitness,” Bavuma said.

Rabada would be in contention for the second test in Gqeberha, which starts on October 18, he added..

“Obviously for us, as soon as he gets the green light from the medical team, we expect him to be in the starting lineup,” the skipper added.

Bavuma named a side that sees Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj lead a dual spin attack and pace bowler Anrich Nortje play in a first-class game for the first time in more than three years.

“It’s hard to ignore his X factor,” Bavuma said of Nortje, whose career has been hampered by injury.

“There aren’t many guys around who are bowling 150 (kph) plus. And I think as a batter that's not something that I would look forward to.”

Bavuma said he expected conditions for the spinners to improve after the opening days of the test.

“Those spin twins, if I can call them that, have added another dimension to our bowling attack. As much as we've always been about fast bowling, when conditions have allowed for spinners to come into the game they've been able to play an effective role.

“If the conditions play that way, the whole team is confident in that they can put the opposition under pressure. I think there's a healthy competition between them so that always helps,” Bavuma added.

Team:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje