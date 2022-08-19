Logo
South Africa have 161 run lead after being bowled out for 326 in first innings
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 13, 2022 South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates taking a catch to dismiss India's Ravichandran Ashwin, bowled by South Africa's Lungi Ngidi REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

19 Aug 2022 07:12PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 07:12PM)
LONDON : South Africa's Marco Jansen fell short of his half century before his side were bowled out for 326 in their first innings on Friday, giving them a handy 161-run lead over England on the third day of the first test at Lord's.

The 22-year-old giant fast bowler, in only his sixth test, was dismissed on 48 as South Africa moved from their overnight score of 289-7 in response to England's first innings tally of 165.

Jansen added seven runs to his overnight score but helped keep England in the field for the first hour of play as he and Anrich Nortje added 29 runs for the ninth wicket before a thick edge saw him caught in the slips off Stuart Broad.

Kagiso Rabada was out third ball of the day as he pulled the ball leg side, only for Broad to pluck it one-handed out of the air for a brilliant catch.

Rabada (3) was followed by Jansen and then Lungi Ngidi (0) with Nortje 28 not out off 42 balls.

Opener Sarel Erwee top scored for South Africa with 73 while England captain Ben Stokes and Broad both took 3-71.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

