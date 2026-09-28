South Africa include Rabada in preliminary squad for Australia Test series

Sept 28 : South Africa have named a preliminary squad of 18 players for the three-match home Test series against Australia that starts next month and have included fast bowler Kagiso Rabada despite the fact he is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.

But there is no place for fellow seamers Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi, all ruled out with hamstring problems.

• Seamers Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson have all been recalled to the squad for a series to be played at three coastal venues that should suit the bowlers.

• Batter Marques Ackerman is the only uncapped player selected. The 30-year-old has amassed more than 1,000 runs in his last 10 red-ball appearances for South Africa "A" at an average of 82.92.

• Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy provide the specialist spin options, along with part-timer Aiden Markram.

• “We’ve selected a preliminary squad because we have an extended build-up to the first Test, with the group getting together in Durban on October 1,” coach Shukri Conrad said.

• The first Test will be played in Durban from October 9 to 13, with further fixtures in Gqeberha (October 18 to 22) and Cape Town (October 27 to 31).

• Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.