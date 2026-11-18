JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 : South Africa made early inroads into the Bangladesh batting, leaving the tourists 58-3 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the first test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

• Fast bowler Marco Jansen removed opener Tamim Hasan (4), Mominul Haque (1) was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (11) edged spinner Simon Harmer behind as Bangladesh began their bid to cut into a 157-run first innings deficit.

• Mahfijul Islam (30) and Towhid Hridoy (4) will resume after tea with Bangladesh trailing by 99 runs.

• South Africa were dismissed for 557, having resumed on 387 for seven and adding 170 runs in 34.1 overs in an extended morning session.

• Ryan Rickelton became the fourth batsman to score a century in the test with 102 runs, adding 117 with Rabada (72) for the eighth wicket before he was stumped dancing down the pitch to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

• Rabada, with his highest test score, was also stumped to become the eighth dismissal for Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das in the innings, a test record.

• South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has a calf strain and did not take to the field in the second innings but will bat if required, with Aiden Markram standing in as captain.