JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 : South Africa took five Bangladesh wickets to move into a strong position before bad light forced an early close of play on the fourth day of the first test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were 100-5 in their second innings, trailing the home team by 57 runs as paceman Kagiso Rabada and spinner Simon Harmer each grabbed two wickets before the players went off 90 minutes before the scheduled close.

Mahfijul Islam, dismissed first ball in the first innings on his test debut, made 30 and Towhid Hridoy, a first-innings centurion, scored 23 but the other wickets fell cheaply, leaving Mushfiqur Rahim (5) and Litton Das (12) not out at the close.

With the pitch beginning to deteriorate, Bangladesh face an uphill struggle to avoid an innings defeat and set South Africa an imposing target to win.

South Africa, whose 2-1 series win over Australia last month put them top of the world test rankings, established a 157-run lead after being bowled out for 557.

The home side had resumed on 387 for seven and added 170 runs in 34.1 overs in an extended morning session.

Ryan Rickelton scored a second successive test century with a fluent 102, putting on 117 with Rabada for the eighth wicket before he was stumped off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rabada, who brought up a second test half-century before making his highest score of 72, was also stumped to become the eighth dismissal for Bangladesh wicketkeeper Das in the innings, a test record.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who left the field on rain-affected day three with a calf problem, resumed his innings and reached 68 not out before number 11 Dane Paterson was last man out for 29. Bavuma has a calf strain and did not take to the field in the second innings, with Aiden Markram standing in as captain.