South Africa must beat South Korea to make history, says coach Broos

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 23 : South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes his team can make history by reaching the World Cup's second round for the first time, but said they must beat South Korea in a do-or-die Group A showdown in Monterrey on Wednesday.

South Korea have three points after beating the Czech Republic on the ​tournament’s opening day while South Africa have a single point after ​a late penalty helped them snatch a draw with the Czechs in Atlanta last Thursday. Broos said:

• "Well, I think it's a special game for both teams. We have to win the game, we all know that. So, in one way, it's easy because you know you have to win."

• "It is — or it can be — historical for South Africa to be in the second round. So, it's a big motivation for us to do it well tomorrow and to win the game."

• "I think we were a little bit overwhelmed by the situation in our first game. We have a team that has a lack of experience in such games, in such events. And that's why the reason also that we didn't play like we wanted to play against Mexico."

• "The only thing I can say is that South Korea is a very disciplined and a good physical team."

• "When you see that today — not today, tomorrow — you play in extremely hot temperature, so that will ask a lot of energy of the players... So, maybe the weather conditions will play an important role tomorrow, that's for sure."

(Laura Gottesdiener in MonterreyEditing by Toby Davis)