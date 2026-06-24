Logo
Logo

Sport

South Africa must beat South Korea to make history, says coach Broos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

South Africa must beat South Korea to make history, says coach Broos

South Africa must beat South Korea to make history, says coach Broos

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Czech Republic v South Africa - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 18, 2026 South Africa coach Hugo Broos before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

24 Jun 2026 05:02AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 05:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 23 : South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes his team can make history by reaching the World Cup's second round for the first time, but said they must beat South Korea in a do-or-die Group A showdown in Monterrey on Wednesday.

South Korea have three points after beating the Czech Republic on the ​tournament’s opening day while South Africa have a single point after ​a late penalty helped them snatch a draw with the Czechs in Atlanta last Thursday. Broos said:

• "Well, I think it's a special game for both teams. We have to win the game, we all know that. So, in one way, it's easy because you know you have to win."

• "It is — or it can be — historical for South Africa to be in the second round. So, it's a big motivation for us to do it well tomorrow and to win the game."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "I think we were a little bit overwhelmed by the situation in our first game. We have a team that has a lack of experience in such games, in such events. And that's why the reason also that we didn't play like we wanted to play against Mexico."

• "The only thing I can say is that South Korea is a very disciplined and a good physical team."

• "When you see that today — not today, tomorrow — you play in extremely hot temperature, so that will ask a lot of energy of the players... So, maybe the weather conditions will play an important role tomorrow, that's for sure."

(Laura Gottesdiener in MonterreyEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement