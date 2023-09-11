Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Africa overwhelm Scots to get World Cup defence up and running
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Africa overwhelm Scots to get World Cup defence up and running

South Africa overwhelm Scots to get World Cup defence up and running
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Scotland - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2023 Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe in action with South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
South Africa overwhelm Scots to get World Cup defence up and running
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Scotland - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2023 South Africa's Grant Williams in action with Scotland's Finn Russell and Ollie Smith REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
South Africa overwhelm Scots to get World Cup defence up and running
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Scotland - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2023 South Africa's Faf de Klerk and Siya Kolisi during a scrum REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
South Africa overwhelm Scots to get World Cup defence up and running
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool B - South Africa v Scotland - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 10, 2023 South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit in action during a lineout REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
11 Sep 2023 01:48AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2023 02:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE, France: South Africa got the defence of their title off to an impressive start on Sunday when a second-half surge allowed them to overpower a toothless Scotland 18-3 to move into a strong position in the World Cup's “group of death”.

In a tense first half, two Manie Libbok penalties had South Africa ahead but a morale-boosting scrum penalty shortly before halftime, slotted by Finn Russell, gave the Scots a real lift as they headed into the changing rooms 6-3 down and still dreaming of an upset.

The Springboks, however, came out with a new intensity and two tries within three minutes effectively settled the outcome.

A typically powerful set of ball carries eventually created the space for Pieter Steph du Toit to charge over and then a brilliantly disguised Libbok kick found Kurt-Lee Arendse inexplicably in acres of space to catch and fall over the line and the shell-shocked Scots never looked able to mount any sort of comeback.

South Africa will now be highly fancied to progress to the quarter-finals while Scotland, ranked fifth in the world, are likely to need to beat world number one Ireland to avoid a pool-stage exit.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.