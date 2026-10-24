South Africa paceman Nortje ruled out of third test

CAPE TOWN, Oct 24 : South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje is out of the last test against Australia after a groin injury suffered early in the comprehensive second test victory in Gqeberha this week, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday.

• The 32-year-old Nortje pulled up in his fourth over and played no further part in the test, which South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs on Thursday

• He is the only change to the squad for the third test, which starts at Newlands on Tuesday

• Nortje had only returned after a lengthy spell out of first-class cricket after a litany of injuries stalled his career

• South Africa and Australia are level at 1-1 in the three-match series

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (Lions, captain), Marques Ackerman (Dolphins), David Bedingham (Cobras), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Lions), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen (both Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cobras), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (both Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cobras).