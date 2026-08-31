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South Africa pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs, under injury cloud for tests
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South Africa pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs, under injury cloud for tests

South Africa pacer Rabada ruled out of Australia ODIs, under injury cloud for tests

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - March 4, 2026 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in action REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary

31 Aug 2026 09:04AM
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MELBOURNE, Aug 31 : Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and is a doubt for the following test series against Pat Cummins's team as he battles a hamstring injury.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Rabada had suffered a right hamstring strain and would miss the three ODIs starting September 24 in Durban.

"His availability for the three-match test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series," CSA said in a statement.

Rabada's domestic bowling coach Allan Donald told South African media Rabada's hamstring injury could see him sidelined for up to 10 weeks. 

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The first test starts on October 9 in Durban, with Gqeberha and Cape Town also hosting matches.

Losing Rabada for the test series would be a huge blow for South Africa, who beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's last year when the 31-year-old took nine wickets.

Rabada has an average of 21.39 in 11 tests against Australia, slightly better than his exceptional career average of 22.03.

Source: Reuters
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