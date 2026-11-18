CAPE TOWN, Nov 18 : South Africa’s sports minister has ordered an inquiry into the treatment of Olympic swimming gold medallist Tatjana Smith, who has announced she will be representing the Netherlands in future.

Smith, who raced ‌previously under the surname Schoenmaker before getting married, is South Africa’s most decorated Olympian with four medals, holds dual citizenship and has changed allegiance after persistent complaints about Swimming South Africa officials.

Minister Gayton McKenzie has apologised to her for the treatment, which included withholding her prize money from the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

She claimed $35,000 in prize money from Fukuoka, Japan was held back from her for 12 months and, when eventually paid, did not include interest, which she received only after engaging lawyers.

"She’s been treated in the worst possible way. They should be ashamed," McKenzie said. "Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country."

McKenzie has asked the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to investigate.

"If I could, I would come out there, and I will fire all of them immediately. That’s how I feel," he said. "But I can’t. Even if I want to, we shall be suspended by World Aquatics. The law says SASCOC must deal with this first.

"If this is how they treat the greatest Olympian in our history, how are we treating our emerging stars? What is all this telling every young swimmer about what they can expect if nothing changes?" the minister said.

50 METRES TARGET IN 2028

Smith retired in 2024 but reversed her decision this year with her sights on the 2028 Olympics. The 200 metres breaststroke gold medallist in Tokyo and 100m breaststroke champion at the Paris Games, she is going for the 50m title in Los Angeles.

"To South Africa, when I was a little girl, my biggest dream was to represent my country at the Olympics," Smith said in a tearful video statement on social media this month announcing her nationality switch. "I got to live that dream and it gave me more than I could have ever imagined.

"This gives me the opportunity to explore another part of my identity and the heritage that I've never experienced through sport," said Smith, who has also won two Olympic silver medals.

"The opportunity also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career."