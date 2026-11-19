JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 : South Africa wrapped up a nine-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Wanderers on Thursday to go ahead in the two-match series and stay on course for a place in the World Test Championship final in London next year.

South Africa needed 12 runs to win after dismissing Bangladesh for 168 in their second innings with off spinner Simon Harmer taking six wickets and Kagiso Rabada pitching in with three.

Victory was achieved a minute before lunch but only after opener Marques Ackerman, who scored 157 in the first innings, was dismissed first ball.

Aiden Markram scored eight runs, with four extras, while Zubayr Hamza did not face a ball as it took nine balls to secure the win.

Bangladesh resumed overnight on 100-5 in their second innings, trailing by 57, and added 34 runs before Litton Das was bowled for 39 off 38 balls, playing down the wrong line and edging onto his stumps to hand Rabada his third wicket of the innings.

After that, resistance crumbled quickly with Harmer taking the last four wickets, starting with Mushfiqur Rahim (22) who got a faint touch of the glove to a fullish delivery that popped up off the pads to be caught at short leg.

In Harmer’s next over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (15) was stumped as he swung wildly and missed as Harmer cleverly bowled one wide of the crease, before Hasan Mahmud (4) turned the ball to short leg and last batsman Ebadot Hossain was caught first ball slogging to the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Harmer finished with 6-51 in 12.3 overs while Rabada took 3-48 off 16 overs.

STUTTERING START

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat, overcoming a stuttering start to score 400 runs. South Africa replied with 557 and, despite rain taking two sessions out of the game on the third day, wrapped up proceedings early on the last day.

“It's a strength of ours (to come back from difficult situations), but it's also a weakness,” said captain Temba Bavuma, who has a calf injury and could miss the second test at Centurion in Pretoria starting on Monday.

“The signs were there that it was a good batting wicket. We also had to put a big score on the board, and get a lead. We tried to stay internally focussed."

On day four, Bangladesh’s Litton broke the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a test innings with eight, including two stumpings.

South Africa have now won 16 of their last 18 tests and moved top of the WTC standings, going above New Zealand.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)