South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

SYDNEY: Batsman Aiden Markram said South Africa are taking nothing for granted despite beating India on Sunday (Oct 30) to put themselves in the driving seat for qualification for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

The victory by five wickets on a tricky track at Perth Stadium put the South Africans top of Group 2 with five points, one clear of India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 matches left to play.

Only the top two go through but with Zimbabwe (three points), Pakistan (two) and the Netherlands (0) all still technically in the hunt, Markram said South Africa were focusing only on improvement.

"If we are top of the log, I suppose it's a good thing but we're certainly not thinking with a foot in the door at the moment," the righthander told reporters at Perth Stadium.

"We've still got a massive game against Pakistan and we've got Netherlands as well. And we've seen the teams that have joined the Super 12 stage can beat any team on their day.

"So there's still a lot of cricket to be played for us. And it's pretty much about trying to get better game by game. We give ourselves the best chance to qualify if we do."