South African Anderson announces return 14 months after retiring
South African Anderson announces return 14 months after retiring

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2021 South Africa's Kevin Anderson in action during his first round match against Serbia'a Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

08 Jul 2023 02:36AM
Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson will return to professional tennis at the July 17-23 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, organisers said on Friday.

The big-serving South African, who announced his retirement in May 2022, has accepted a main draw wild card into the ATP 250 Hall of Fame Open where he claimed his last title in 2021.

"I'm thrilled to make my return to the Tour in Newport," Anderson, 37, said in a press release.

"Winning the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in 2021 was a special moment for me. I couldn’t think of a better place to make my comeback, and I'm excited to hit the grass once again."

The 6-foot-8-inch (2 metres) Anderson towered over his opponents and achieved a career high ranking of fifth in the world in 2018 before sliding out of the top 100 following a succession of knee, shoulder and ankle injuries.

Having come through the U.S. college system, Anderson turned professional in 2007. He came close to winning a Grand Slam twice, losing the U.S. Open final in 2017 and Wimbledon final in 2018 to Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic respectively.

Source: Reuters

