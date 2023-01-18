Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South African batsman Amla announces retirement at 39
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South African batsman Amla announces retirement at 39

South African batsman Amla announces retirement at 39

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - June 28, 2019 South Africa's Hashim Amla after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

18 Jan 2023 09:59PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 09:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South African batting great Hashim Amla announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday after helping Surrey to the English county championship last year.

The 39-year-old had already retired from international cricket in 2019.

Amla scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019 and is South Africa's second highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis.

His 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012 is still the highest Test score by a South African player.

"I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been," he told the Surrey website ().

Surrey Director of Cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart said Amla was a "true professional"

"Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game," he added.

"Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field.

"As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in tough games."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.