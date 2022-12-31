Logo
Sport

South Africa's De Bruyn to miss final Australia test

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa -Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 23, 2018 - South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn plays a shot. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

31 Dec 2022 06:45PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 06:45PM)
South Africa middle-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn will miss their third and final test against Australia in Sydney because he will return home for the birth of his first child, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

South Africa have already lost the three-test series after suffering defeats in the first two tests in Brisbane and Melbourne. The third test will begin on Wednesday.

De Bruyn had replaced Rassie van der Dussen in the second test, scoring 12 and 28 runs in each inning.

His absence could lead to Van der Dussen returning to the no. 3 position or offer reserve wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen an opportunity.

Source: Reuters

