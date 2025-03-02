South Africa's Kapp wants more women's test matches

There should be more women's test cricket in order to improve standards in the game, South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has said.

Kapp, who made her international red-ball debut in 2014, scored 150 against England in 2022 but has played in only four tests.

Since 2010, only 19 test series have been played in women's cricket, of which nine have been England v Australia, with most of them one-off matches.

"It's the longest format of the game where you probably need the most skills," Kapp told Reuters.

"It can only help the women's game and how players grow as well because you learn so much about yourself and your skill and your game when you play the longest format.

"For me, it's about getting as much international women's cricket as possible. It doesn't matter the format. The more games and teams you get to play, the stronger it will get and the better everyone will get."

The Twenty20 format of the game is thriving with the introduction of cash-rich franchise leagues around the world.

Kapp plays in the Women's Premier League (WPL) for Delhi Capitals who signed the 35-year-old for around $181,000 in the inaugural auction in 2023.

She has also played in the Big Bash League, The Hundred, T20 Super League and Caribbean Premier League.

"I know a lot of times we complain and say all these leagues are not good for the game because you lose players or their focus isn't international cricket anymore but I feel it's so good for the women's game," Kapp said.

"If you only have one or two leagues, you'll only get the best of the best picked up. Now with more and more leagues happening, second-tier and third-tier international players are getting picked up as well."

Kapp, who bowled a double-wicket maiden for the Capitals in a six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants last week, believes the WPL's quality has improved and gives players vital experience ahead of the one-day World Cup in India.

"Playing in these conditions is a massive help... I think if you can have as many as possible of your players playing in these conditions that will only help your team," Kapp said.