Sport

South Africa's Klaasen, Jansen bludgeon England to post 399
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v South Africa - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - October 21, 2023 South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v South Africa - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - October 21, 2023 South Africa's Marco Jansen hits a six REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v South Africa - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - October 21, 2023 England's Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v South Africa - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - October 21, 2023 England's Sam Curran drops a catch REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
21 Oct 2023 09:16PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2023 09:19PM)
MUMBAI : Heinrich Klaasen scored a 61-ball century as South Africa posted a massive 399 for seven at the end of their 50 overs in the Cricket World Cup pool stage clash with England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

It was a masterclass from Klaasen in stiflingly hot and humid conditions as he finished with 109 from 67 balls, his fourth One-Day International hundred, and put on 151 from 76 balls for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Marco Jansen.

The latter played his part with a magnificent unbeaten 75 from 42 balls, his highest score in ODIs on a wicket that is excellent for batting.

It is the highest total scored against England at a 50-over World Cup and comes in a game both sides will feel they have to win.

England lost their last game to Afghanistan and already have two defeats from three games in the competition, while South Africa were stunned by Netherlands last time out.

England won the toss and elected to field, removing dangerous South Africa batter Quinton de Kock with the second ball of the innings for four, seamer Reece Topley taking the first of his three wickets.

South Africa were held in check in the opening overs, but when Topley went off with an injured finger, the pressure was released.

Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen put on a superb 121 for the second wicket, before the latter skied a delivery from spinner Adil Rashid (2-61) and was caught for 60.

Hendricks, in the side for ill South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, followed shortly afterwards for an eye-catching 85 from 75 balls when he misjudged a Rashid googly that turned back into him and he played onto his own wicket.

Aiden Markram compiled a well-played 42 and David Miller managed only five as Topley (3-88) removed both batters to bring Jansen to the wicket.

It will have to be the second highest run chase in ODI history if England are to reach their target, but they do have Ben Stokes back in the side after he missed their opening three games with a hip injury.

Source: Reuters

