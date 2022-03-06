Logo
South Africa's Mokoka breaks world record in first 50km race
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Great CityGames Manchester 2015 - Manchester - 10/5/15
South Africa's Stephen Mokoka finishes second in the men's Morrisons Great Manchester Run
Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

06 Mar 2022 08:08PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 08:08PM)
South Africa's Stephen Mokoka, who had never run a 50km race before, broke the world record on home soil in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Mokoka, 37, crossed the finish line in two hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds, beating the record set by Ethiopian Ketema Bekele Negasa (2:42:07) at the same event last year.

"I'm tired," Mokoka, a three-times Olympian, said. "It's a long way and I don't know how I'm going to feel later, but I enjoyed it."

Ethiopia's Amelework Fikadu Bosho dominated the women's race to finish in a time of 3:04:58, nearly four minutes ahead of the rest but 34 seconds short of the world record.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

