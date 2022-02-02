Logo
South Africa's Petersen to miss New Zealand test series due to COVID-19
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 14, 2022 South Africa's Keegan Petersen in action REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

02 Feb 2022 04:32PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 04:32PM)
South Africa batsman Keegan Petersen will miss the two-match test series in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19, South Africa's cricket board (CSA) said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who was named player of the series in the 2-1 series win against India at home, will be replaced by Zubayr Hamza, who played his last test over two years ago.

"The number three batsman is well and asymptomatic. Cricket South Africa's (CSA) medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being," CSA said in a statement.

In a move to minimise COVID-19 risk, both matches will take place at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, starting Feb. 17.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

