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South Africa's Rabada fastest to 350 wickets as Australia slump to 60-7
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South Africa's Rabada fastest to 350 wickets as Australia slump to 60-7

South Africa's Rabada fastest to 350 wickets as Australia slump to 60-7

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 13, 2025 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

31 Oct 2026 06:59PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2026 07:39PM)
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CAPE TOWN, Oct 31 : South Africa's Kagiso Rabada decimated Australia's top order and became the fastest by balls bowled to reach 350 test wickets on Saturday as the tourists slumped to 60 for seven at lunch, chasing 288 to win the decisive third test at Newlands. 

• Cameron Green (25 not out) and Pat Cummins (0 not out) will resume after lunch on the fifth day in an attempt to save the game and draw the series, which is level at 1-1

• Rabada (3-14) removed opener Matt Renshaw (0), caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton down the leg side, and the struggling Marnus Labuschagne (4) leg before wicket in the first over of the innings

• He then had the dangerous Travis Head caught at gully by Marco Jansen to rock Australia early in the innings

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• That took his tally to 350 test wickets, making him the fastest player by balls bowled to reach the milestone. Rabada took 13,808 deliveries, fewer than compatriot Dale Steyn (14,719) and Pakistan’s Waqar Younis (14,905)

• First-innings centurion Josh Inglis (4) was run out attempting a quick single to compound Australia’s poor morning

• The wearing pitch took turn and spinner Simon Harmer (3-5) removed Alex Carey (2), superbly caught by Jansen at backward point attempting a reverse sweep

• Harmer then had Cooper Connolly caught by Rickelton for a two-ball duck and Mitchell Starc by Marques Ackerman at short leg, also for a duck. 

• If South Africa win the match they will leapfrog Australia into the number one position in the test world rankings for the first time since January 2016

Source: Reuters
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