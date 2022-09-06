South Africa’s top order batsmen challenged to do better in decisive test

LONDON : South Africa’s top order batters have to step up and get some big scores if they are to stand a chance of winning the three-test series away against England, emerging batsman Keegan Petersen said on Tuesday.

The two countries are level at 1-1 after the opening two tests, both of which were won by an innings and concluded inside three days.

They meet at The Oval from Thursday in the final test of the series.

South Africa’s bowlers decimated England in the first test at Lord’s but were put the sword in the second at Old Trafford where South Africa failed to score more than 200 runs in either innings.

“I think it's quite obviously we need to get some hundreds up top, which hasn't been the case for a while now,” said the 29-year-old Petersen, who made his test debut last year and bats at No.3 for his country.

“I think the lower order have saved us a few times but I think it's quite evident the batters have to step up now and get a couple of big scores.

“I think it's all mental, it’s getting starts but then getting out that is a problem for us.”

There has been only one half century contribution from the top six in South Africa’s batting order in this series.

On the mental approach, Petersen said South Africa had to prepare for a tough challenge.

“At least try to fight through that dark period and that's where you're going have to challenge yourself mentally all the time,” he told a news conference at The Oval.

Petersen said he was hoping for a better contest between bat and ball after the first two tests were dominated by strong bowing displays.

“I hope it pans out to be different because I’d love to play for five days, I think that’s what the public wants to see," he said.

“But I must say this is what we live for as cricketers; series decider, it's going to be thrilling. There's a lot on the line for both teams.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)