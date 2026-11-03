South Africa's Verreynne, Prince receive ICC reprimands

Nov 2 : South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for showing dissent towards the umpires on the third day of the third test against Australia at Newlands.

• South Africa batter Marques Ackerman attempted to review a caught decision but was told by umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough that he was past the stipulated 15 seconds to do so.

• Prince was seen shouting at the umpires that Ackerman had signalled he would review within the time allowed.

• Verreynne, who was not playing in the match but had 12th man duties, told Ackerman to remain on the field of play, delaying his exit.

• Prince and Verreynne were found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

• Each also had one demerit point added to their records. If a player or official reaches for demerit points in a 24-month period, they face suspension.

• South Africa won the match by 176 runs to claim the series 2-1 and move to the top of the world test rankings.