South American football President pushes for 64-team World Cup in 2030

July 20 : South American football's governing body CONMEBOL is pushing for the 2030 World Cup to be expanded to a record 64 teams, just a day after the conclusion of the first 48-team tournament in North America.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez campaigned for the further expanded format on social media on Monday, urging FIFA to expand the centenary edition of the tournament.

"The next one is at home! In 2030, the World Cup is coming to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay," Dominguez wrote. "It will be a great opportunity for football, to celebrate the World Cup's centenary with a 64-team tournament."

FIFA was contacted for comment on the proposed expansion.

Under the existing approved plan, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will serve as primary co-hosts, while Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will host opening centenary matches to mark 100 years since the inaugural 1930 tournament in Uruguay.