South Australia stands firm on double quarantine for returning Olympians

SYDNEY: South Australia's government on Thursday (Aug 12) said it would not back down on its requirement for 16 Olympians returning from Tokyo via Sydney to quarantine for a total of 28 days, a ruling the Australian Olympic Committee has described as "cruel".

The athletes were expecting to quarantine for 14 days, as all those arriving in Australia from overseas must, but the extra fortnight is a South Australia requirement for recent visitors to Sydney.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said he would not be granting the athletes an exemption, especially given the state's current seven-day lockdown was the result of a resident with COVID-19 returning home after undergoing quarantine in Sydney.

"It's devastating for people who have already done 14 days," Marshall told local media on Thursday.

"It is a tough decision but we have got to take tough decisions to protect South Australia. It is very, very tough and we feel for these athletes, but every person coming in from Sydney at the moment is required to do 14 days of quarantine."

Marshall said the majority of the athletes would be able to isolate at home rather than in quarantine hotels but that is unlikely to appease the AOC, which has reacted with fury to the edict.