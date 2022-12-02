Logo
South Korea and Portugal deadlocked at 1-1 by halftime
South Korea and Portugal deadlocked at 1-1 by halftime

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scores their first goal past Portugal's Diogo Costa REUTERS/Matthew Childs

02 Dec 2022 11:58PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 11:58PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : South Korea and Portugal were level at 1-1 by halftime in their World Cup Group H clash on Friday, with Kim Young-gwon giving the Taeguk Warriors a lifeline in game they must win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout round.

Portugal, already qualified for the last 16 and needing only a draw to be sure of top spot in the group, had grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range.

Korea equalised off a corner with Kim pouncing on a bouncing ball in the goalmouth and hooking it into the net.

The Koreans, with one point so far, must beat Portugal and hope the result of Ghana's match with Uruguay goes their way in order to reach the next round.

Source: Reuters

