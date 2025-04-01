South Korean baseball put on hold after fan killed at stadium

SEOUL: Matches across South Korean baseball were cancelled on Tuesday (Apr 1) after a fan died when a piece of metal at a stadium fell off and struck her.

The country's most popular sport was plunged into mourning on Monday when police said that the woman in her 20s had died of head injuries.

The incident happened on Saturday during a KBO League game between home team NC Dinos and the LG Twins at Changwon NC Park in the country's southeast.

A piece of aluminium installed outside the windows of a club office fell from about 18m, fatally injuring the fan and breaking the collarbone of her sister, reports and officials said.

"KBO has designated Apr 1 to Apr 3 as a mourning period," the Korea Baseball Organization said in a statement.

All games in the KBO League and Minor League were cancelled on Tuesday, it said. It was not immediately clear whether they would be played at a later date.

Matches on Wednesday will be preceded by a moment's silence, players will wear black ribbons, and fans will be told not to cheer.

"Furthermore, KBO and its 10 clubs will conduct thorough safety checks on stadium facilities and structures before games," the statement said.

South Korean football clubs in the top two tiers have also been ordered to conduct safety inspections of their stadiums, the K League said.