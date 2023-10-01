Tears as South Korea whitewash China for 'precious' badminton gold

HANGZHOU, China: South Korea's badminton squad raced onto the court and some players were in tears after steamrolling hosts China 3-0 to win Asian Games women's team gold on Sunday (Oct 1) for the first time in nearly 30 years.

World No 1 An Se-young got the party started in Hangzhou in rampant fashion when she defeated Chen Yufei 21-12, 21-13 in double-quick time.

Next, Lee So-hee and Baek Hana beat Jia Yifan and Chen Qingchen 21-18, 21-14 in the doubles, before Kim Ga-eun sealed the deal with a hard-fought 23-21, 21-17 victory over He Bingjiao.

That sparked wild celebrations from the South Korean players on the sidelines, who sprinted onto the court. At least two were in tears.

South Korea's coach Kim Hak-kyun called the gold "precious" and said they were already targeting more success at next summer's Paris Olympics.

"This is thanks to the determination, mindset, mentality and unity of our players," said Kim.

"They are at their peak, but we are still moving forward and our target is beyond Asia and looking at the Olympics."