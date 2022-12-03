Logo
South Korea beat Portugal to put foot in next round of World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 South Korea team members celebrate after the match as South Korea qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 2, 2022 South Korea's Na Sang-ho and teammates celebrate after the match as South Korea qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
03 Dec 2022 01:10AM
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea's time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous word in headline).

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

