Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Korea cruise to 4-1 friendly win over Egypt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Korea cruise to 4-1 friendly win over Egypt

South Korea cruise to 4-1 friendly win over Egypt

Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim in action with South Korea's Dong-Hyun Kim on Jun 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

14 Jun 2022 09:21PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea handed Egypt a 4-1 thrashing at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday (Jun 14) as Paulo Bento's World Cup-bound side ended the international window on a high.

Hwang Ui-jo put the Koreans in front in the 16th minute after Son Heung-min's cross-field ball released Kim Jin-su down the left and the Jeonbuk Motors' full back sent in an inviting cross that Hwang nodded home.

Kim Young-gwon doubled Korea's lead in the 23rd when Hwang flicked on Son's corner at the near post allowing Kim to power his header into the net.

Mostafa Mohamed pulled one back for the Egyptians eight minutes before the break, but the home side continued to push in the second half.

Cho Gue-sung's strike from the edge of the area five minutes from time restored Korea's two-goal advantage and Kwon Chang-hoon put the result beyond doubt a minute into added time.

The win was Korea's second in four games during the current window, with a 5-1 loss against Brazil followed by a win over Chile and a draw with Paraguay.

Bento's team have been drawn to face Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay at the finals in Qatar which start in November.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

football South Korea Egypt

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us