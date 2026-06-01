South Korea defender Cho ruled out of World Cup

June 1 : South Korea defender Cho Yu-min will miss the World Cup after suffering a foot injury while playing in a 5-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.

Sharjah FC's Cho, who has made 19 international appearances and was also part of the 2022 World Cup squad, had to be helped off the field by medical staff in the second half of the match in Provo, Utah on Saturday.

"He will be out for eight weeks, and we decided he won't be able to play in the World Cup. He will return home and focus on treatment and recovery," a KFA official told South Korean media.

South Korea, who will face World Cup co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and the Czech Republic in the group stage, take on El Salvador in a friendly on Wednesday before opening their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara on June 11.