Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double

South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 Paraguay's Miguel Almiron scores their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 Paraguay's Ivan Cazal in action with South Korea's Chul Hong REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 South Korea's Son Heung-Min scores their first goal REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 Paraguay's Mathias Villasanti in action with South Korea's Won-Sang Um REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double
Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Paraguay - Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, South Korea - June 10, 2022 South Korea's Son Heung-Min in action with Paraguay's Andres Cubas REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
10 Jun 2022 09:30PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 09:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea fought back from two goals down against Paraguay to snatch a 2-2 draw in stoppage time after Miguel Almiron struck twice for the South Americans at Suwon World Cup Stadium in a friendly on Friday.

Newcastle United midfielder Almiron scored a goal in each half to give Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side a comfortable cushion before Son Heung-min halved the deficit with a curling free kick.

Jung Woo-young then hit the equaliser for the home side, who will be appearing at their 10th consecutive World Cup finals in Qatar in November, three minutes into added time.

Almiron put the Paraguayans ahead in the 23rd minute when he outpaced the Korean defence to latch onto Derlis Gonzalez's through ball before slotting past Jo Hyeon-woo.

He then doubled his side's advantage four minutes into the second half as he stepped onto his left foot to bend a shot beyond Jo from outside the penalty area.

Son cut the Paraguayans' lead in the 66th minute with a curling free kick with his right foot and Jung completed the Koreans' come back with a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us