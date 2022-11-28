Heartbreak for South Korea as Kudus seals Ghana win in World Cup thriller

But for three minutes in the second half, South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung played party-pooper as two textbook headers dragged his side level.

Then came the winner, a 68th-minute curling Kudus effort tucked into the bottom corner.

Paulo Bento’s side controlled things early on, spreading the play smartly and pulling their opponents all across the pitch.

Such was the extent of their dominance that they had amassed seven corners to Ghana’s zero by the 20th minute.

South Korea gained a creditable point in their opening game against Uruguay, who are 14th in the world and were semi-finalists in 2010 and quarter-finalists in 2018.

Ghana on the other hand were beaten 3-2 by Portugal in their opening match.