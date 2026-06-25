South Korea lose to South Africa, World Cup hopes left in the balance
South Korea can still reach the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, but need results elsewhere to go their way.
MONTERREY, Mexico: South Korea’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread after a 1-0 loss to South Africa on Wednesday (Jun 24).
The Taegeuk Warriors can still reach the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, but need results elsewhere to go their way.
Thapelo Maseko fired into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute to put South Africa through to the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time.
They finished second in Group A on four points behind winners Mexico and will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Jun 28. South Korea, who started with talisman Son Heung-min on the bench, finished on three points.
South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo said he had deliberately left captain Son out of the starting 11 in the hope the forward could exploit tiring South African legs after the break.
But he conceded his side never found their rhythm.
“We thought that when the opponents had a lot of energy it would be better to use Son later in the game, when they started losing energy and there was more space,” Hong said.
“We wanted to use him when they were weaker.”
South Africa had failed to advance from the group stage in their first three World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010.
South Africa coach Hugo Broos praised his side's discipline after securing a historic victory.
"It was a fantastic experience. It was so tough today, but it was a good game. I think tactically we were very good and it was difficult for South Korea to find space," he said.
"We scored, then there were 20 minutes of heart-stopping moments. It's historical, and I'm very happy for the guys. I've been working with them for five years."
South Korea, who enjoyed most of the possession but lacked a cutting edge and inspiration, made the brighter start when Kim Min-jae's header was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba after two minutes, before Lee Kang-in fired over from inside the penalty area shortly afterwards.
South Africa gradually grew into the contest and nearly struck in the 19th minute when Maseko raced onto a through ball, only for Lee Gi-hyuk to produce a superb last-ditch tackle.
Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu then made an excellent double save, first denying Thalente Mbatha before smothering Evidence Makgopa's follow-up effort.
After soaking up the early pressure against a South Korea side that struggled to create clear openings, even with captain Son coming on at half-time, South Africa deservedly found the breakthrough.
Moremi slipped a precise pass into Maseko, who shifted the ball onto his left foot before drilling a low finish into the bottom right-hand corner to send his side into the last 32.
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