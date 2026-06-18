World Cup: After 'massive confidence booster' from first win, South Korea targets victory over Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: With three points secured after the win against the Czech Republic, South Korea will be high on confidence going into their top-of-the-group clash with Mexico.

But with home advantage and a fervent crowd behind them, Javier Aguirre's side will prove a major test, experts told CNA before the Group A clash.

"The favourite has to be Mexico," said Mr Steve Han, a freelance football journalist who has been covering South Korean football since 2008.

"You take into account the history that Mexico has, the football culture that they have, the style that they've had that got them to the knockout stage of the World Cup ... for decades really – that counts for something. And when they play, you see that they're a team that understands each other."

In the tournament’s opening game at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, El Tri cruised past nine-man South Africa 2-0, with goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.

Mexico will be without defender Cesar Montes for the clash against South Korea, after he was sent off late against South Africa.

A win by either team at Estadio Guadalajara will see them book their spot in the round of 32. A draw could prove to be enough, given the expanded format of the tournament, which will see the best eight third-placed sides progress.