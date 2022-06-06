Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

South Korea still confident in system despite loss to Brazil, says Hwang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

South Korea still confident in system despite loss to Brazil, says Hwang

South Korea still confident in system despite loss to Brazil, says Hwang

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Brazil - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea - June 2, 2022 South Korea coach Paulo Bento REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

06 Jun 2022 12:30PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 12:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korea are confident in head coach Paulo Bento's style of play despite a 5-1 loss to Brazil in a friendly last week, forward Hwang Hee-chan said.

South Korea often looked vulnerable when attempting to play out from the back against Brazil, with Neymar scoring a pair of penalties as the South American side dominated in a largely one-sided contest on Thursday.

"We are aware of fans' concerns, and we, as players, have some worries too," Hwang, who plays for Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, told reporters.

"But we still have confidence in the system because we've done some great things within that structure and even had some good moments against Brazil. We're still in the process of learning how to win playing that system without conceding goals.

"I think we came away from the match feeling more confident about ourselves ... We showed we could be competitive against a strong team like that."

Former head coach Guus Hiddink said on Saturday he preferred South Korea's new style of play and urged the team to stick with it following the defeat to Brazil.

South Korea play Chile in an international friendly later on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us